Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer: Alia Bhatt is fierce in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next

The first trailer of Alia Bhatt starrer 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is finally here!



Sanjay Leela Bhansali's period drama stars Alia as Gangubai, the feisty and free-spirited queen of the brothel who bows down to no one.

The three-minute trailer is all about Gangu's rise to power - from a teen girl of Bombay's Kamathipura to the Queen. The clip shows Gangubhai, who's trying to venture into politics with a motive to uplift the life of Kamathipura's women and children. The trailer also gives a glimpse of her past life and also give the first glimpse of Vijay Raaz and Jim Sarbh characters, who are playing a key role in the movie. The trailer also shows Ajay Devgn as Karin Lala.



From her breathtaking looks to her powerful stance, Bhatt is impressive as a mafia queen in the intriguing trailer.



Take a look:

The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book and will see Alia Bhatt don a new look as she plays a mafia queen and owner of a brothel.



'Gangubai Kathiawadi' is produced by Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios). The movie also stars Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Indira Tiwari. Ajay Devgn and Emraan Hashmi feature in extended cameo appearances.

The movie will release on February 25.