Box office: 'Laal Singh Chaddha' shows a steady growth

Laal Singh Chaddha has joined the long list of Bollywood films that were dud at the box office this year. There were a lot of expectations from the film, but unfortunately, the film failed to rake in big moolah at the box office.



The movie was released during the big festive week of the Indian festival 'Raksha Bandhan' followed by Independence day, still, the movie is performing a lot below expectations.



On the fourth day of its release on Sunday, the movie has showed a steady growth as compared to Friday and Saturday. Taran Adarsh tweeted the box office numbers, '' 'Laal Singh Chaddha' makes no breakthrough on Day 4 [Sun] either... Day-wise trending remains lacklustre... Hasn't benefitted despite the holidays... Thu 11.70 cr, Fri 7.26 cr, Sat 9 cr, Sun 10 cr. Total: ₹ 37.96 cr. #India biz.''

Despite starring two of the prominent stars of the industry Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor, the movie still fails to achieve even the Rs 50 crore mark at the box office. The movie opened up with mixed reviews and has only raked in Rs 37 crore at the box office.



The film is the remake of Tom Hanks cult classic film which won six Academy awards.



Directed by Advait Chandan, the film also marks Khan's return after four years of sabbatical. The film also stars Kareena, Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.



WION's review on Laal Singh Chaddha:



WION's film critic Shomini Sen writes, ''The beauty of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' lies in the fact that while some important messages are delivered through the narrative, it never turns preachy. It celebrates humanity above religion and caste — somewhat like Aamir's other film 'PK'. But while 'PK' did have Aamir Khan preaching about humanity, here the messaging is subtle and more layered. At the onset, it is about a slow-witted Laal and the people in his life but when you look deeper, the film is a commentary on evolving socio-political scenario in India. Without taking sides, the film tries to reiterate that humanity is above religion. "Mazhab malaria paida kar sakta hai," says Aamir to Vij's character in a poignant moment.'' Read our review here: