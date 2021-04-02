Amitabh Bachchan gets Covid vaccine, says 'all family done except Abhishek'

Amitabh Bachchan is known to keep his fans updated about his day-to-day activities. On Friday, the Bollywood superstar blogged to inform that he had been administered the COVID-19 vaccine.



" All family done except Abhishek", he wrote, hinting that the family, except his son Abhishek Bachchan, has taken the shot for protection against coronavirus.



"DONE .. vaccination done .. all well .. did Covid test for family and staff yesterday .. results came today .. all good , all negative .. so done the vaccine .. all family done except Abhishek .. he be on location and shall do it on return soon in a few days," Big B wrote in his blog post.



The superstar called the vaccination procedure 'historic' and mentioned that he wished to write a detailed blog post soon on the entire process of vaccination.



The 78-year-old actor had also tweeted about being vaccinated on Thursday night, a couple of minutes before midnight.

"Got it done ! My CoviD vaccination this afternoon ..All well," Big B tweeted.



The superstar and members of his family had earlier tested positive of the virus in July 2020. His son and actor Abhishek Bachchan, his wife, actress Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya had tested positive and were admitted in a Mumbai hospital briefly.