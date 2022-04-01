Alia Bhatt rubbishes rumours of a spat with 'RRR' team: Request everyone not to make assumptions 

It was being speculated that Alia Bhatt was unhappy with the team of 'RRR' over her screentime and hence deleted on the posts related to the film from her Instagram.



On Thursday, Alia cleared the air and posted a clarification on Instagram stories stating that the rumours about her being upset with the team are absolutely baseless.



"In today's randomness, I've heard that I apparently deleted my 'RRR' posts because I'm upset with the team."

'RRR' review: SS Rajamouli delivers a superhero film set in pre-independent India



"I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered," Alia added.



"I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of 'RRR'. I loved playing Sita, I loved being directed by Rajamouli sir, I loved working with Tarak and Charan - I loved every single thing about my experience on this film," she further added.



Alia Bhatt essayed the role of Sita in 'RRR' and was paired opposite Ram Charan. The film helmed by SS Rajamouli marked the debut of the 'Highway' actress in south Indian movies.



'RRR' meanwhile has been shattering box office records and has crossed over Rs 500 crores worldwide within a week of its release.