Ali Fazal quirky comment on Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' poster: 'Packing my bags and leaving'

On Sunday, the first look of Tamil forthcoming action film 'Vikram' starring Kamal Haasan, Fahad Faasil and Vijay Sethupath was released and the internet was obsessed with the new intense poster. Like the fans, Bollywood actor Ali Fazal too was not able to keep calm.



Ali was quick to share his amusing reaction to the post by telling fans it's time to wrap up and leave the industry. Taking to the Instagram stories, Fazal shared the poster and wrote:



"After this poster release: ho gaya kaam north ke laundon. I am packing my bags and leaving. Yaheen tak thha jo thha. (After the release of this poster, we, north Indian actors are done. I am packing my bags and leaving.)."



Meanwhile, Haasan shared the poster and wrote, “Only valour should wear the crown. I dare again to render before you the best of our talents. Like before, grant us victory!! Vikram #Arambichitom @RKFI @Dir_Lokesh @VijaySethuOffl #FahadFaasil @anirudhofficial.”

The poster, which was shared on Twitter, features Kamal along with Fahadh and Vijay. The first look is a black and white collage of the three actors wearing intense expressions on their scratched faces.



The film is co-produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran and is helmed by 'Master' director Lokesh Kanagaraj.