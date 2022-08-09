Akshay Kumar reacts to boycott 'Raksha Bandhan', 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trend

Bollywood is gearing up for two big releases this week. Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan' and Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Both films are touted as big-budget films and stakes are high on both as these films feature A-list superstars who manage to pull in the crowd with their films. While the buzz on both the films is high, there is also a certain section on social media which has trolled both films, demanding a boycott of them.



'Raksha Bandhan' and 'Laal Singh Chaddha' faced the boycott trend on social media with trolls claiming that the people involved in both films have in the past made anti-national comments.

#BoycottRakshaBandhanMovie trends on Twitter as old tweets of Akshay Kumar and writer Kanika Dhillon resurface



Reacting to the ongoing boycott trend in India, Akshay, during a promotional event in Kolkata urged people not to get involved in such activities. He said, "If you don`t feel like watching the movie, then don't. It's a free country and the film is out there, so if someone wants to watch it or not, it's up to them. I would like to tell you, no matter which industry it is, be it the clothing industry, film industry or anything else, all of this help the economy. But doing things like boycotting movies, it doesn`t make sense."



A few days earlier, Aamir too expressed his views about the ongoing Boycott trend in India.



"That Boycott Bollywood... Boycott Aamir Khan... Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha... I feel sad also because a lot of people who are saying this in their hearts believe I am someone who doesn`t like India... In their hearts they believe that... And that`s quite untrue. I really love the country... That`s how I am. It is rather unfortunate if some people feel that way. I want to assure everyone that it`s not the case so please don`t boycott my films, please watch my films," he had said.

Akshay Kumar completes 30 years in Bollywood: Five films that made him a star



In 2015, Aamir Khan said in an interview, "Our country is very tolerant, but there are people who spread ill-will". His wife Kiran Rao also made headlines for saying that she considered leaving the country for the safety of their son.

Reacting to the particular interview, Twitter users have been putting up posts using hashtags such as #BoycottLaalSinghChaddha and #Boycottaamirkhan. The trolls also dug up when Aamir met Turkey's First Lady Emine Erdogan while he was shooting for 'Laal Singh Chaddha' there.

Aamir Khan gets emotional about school days, reveals family was unable to pay fees on time



Netizens were unhappy with the meeting as it happened in the backdrop of Turkey`s increasing anti-India and pro-Pakistan stand.



'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Raksha Bandhan' will clash at the box office on August 11.