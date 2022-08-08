Aamir Khan gets emotional about school days, reveals family was unable to pay fees on time 

Aamir Khan, who is busy promoting his new film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' recently revealed how he and his siblings were often late in paying the school fees as the family was in debt.



Aamir is a Bollywood superstar and belongs to a film family. His father Tahir Hussain was a film producer and his uncle Nasser Hussain was a producer and filmmaker. Aamir has three other siblings- Faisal Khan, Farhat Khan and Nikhat Khan.



During a recent interview, Aamir recalled his childhood and recalled how the family underwent a major financial crisis at one point. The actor revealed that the school principal would often announce his and his siblings' name during the school assembly after giving them prior warnings for late fees.



Aamir revealed that during his school days, the fee structure was – Rs 6 for the 6th standard, Rs 7 for the 7th standard, Rs 8 for the 8th standard and so on. Yet, Aamir and his siblings 'were always late to pay their fees', the actor revealed to Humans of Bombay during an interaction and got emotional recalling the incident.

Aamir had first appeared on screen as a child actor in 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' (1973). As an adult, his first leading role was in 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' (1988) opposite Juhi Chawla. Aamir worked with his father Tahir Hussain only once in 'Tum Mere Ho' in 1990.



The actor eventually became one of the biggest stars of Bollywood and has given India some iconic films including 'Lagaan' (which was nominated at Oscars), 'Taare Zameen Pe,' '3 Idiots', 'PK' and 'Dangal' to name a few.



He is coming back in cinemas after four long years in Advait Chandan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which will release on August 11. The film also co-stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh.