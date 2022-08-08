Nagarjuna terms 'Laal Singh Chaddha' as 'breath of fresh air', praises son Naga Chaitanya

Legendary actor Nagarjuna was all praises for Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Nagarjuna on Sunday took to Twitter to praise the film which is scheduled to release on August 11. Nagarjuna's son, actor Naga Chaitanya is also part of the film.



Aamir Khan, who is also the producer of the film, recently hosted a special screening in Hyderabad which had stars like Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, Amala Akkineni, Kartikeya Gummakonda, Satyadev Kancharana, Allu Sirish, and Allu Aravind in attendance.



Post-screening, Nagarjuna took to Twitter to praise the film and termed it as a 'breath of fresh air'.



"Had the privilege of watching Aamir Khan's 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. A breath of fresh air! A film which goes more than surface deep. A film which stirs you from deep within!! Makes you smile, cry, laugh and ponder!! It comes with a simple message saying love and innocence conquer all!!

"Was wonderful to watch Naga Chaitanya grow as an actor. Director Advait Chandan, writer Atul Kulkarni and team, you just lift our spirits up!!" the actor tweeted.



The film is the remake of the Hollywood classic 'Forrest Gump' and marks the Bollywood debut of Naga Chaitanya. Adapted by actor Atul Kulkarni, the film also features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Mona Singh in key roles.



Days prior to the release, the film triggered controversy after '#BoycottLaalSinghChaddha' started trending on Twitter. Some Twitter users went through the archives and dug up Aamir's controversial "India's growing intolerance" statement and circulated it on the micro-blogging site.



'Laal Singh Chaddha' is all set to face a big Bollywood clash with Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar's family entertainer 'Raksha Bandhan' on August 11.

