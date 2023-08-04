Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's OMG: Oh My God 2 ordered 27 cuts by the Censor board

A revision committee of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted a U/A certificate to Akshay Kumar, Pankaj Tripathi's new film OMG: Oh My God 2. The committee has also ordered 27 cuts in the film which is slated to release in theatres on 11 August. The film also features Yami Gautam.



The producers have now changed the beginning to comply with CBFC guidelines, and it will now be played with a voiceover. Akshay Kumar, who was originally cast as Lord Shiva in the film, will now play the Messenger of God.



The makers unveiled the trailer of the film on Thursday- just a week ahead of its official release. The film's trailer was not released prior as the Censor Board was going through the film. The move was taken as a precaution after Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush received severe backlash from the audience in June this year.



According to reports, all frontal nudity visuals have been removed and replaced with appropriate Naga Sadhus visuals in OMG 2. The scene in which Akshay Kumar's character meditates and bathes, which was presumably also shown in teaser, was also replaced. There are also scenes of his character getting drunk, which have now been altered.



Several dialogues have been altered and all references to alcohol were removed. A dialogue about the High Court was also removed because it was deemed vulgar and defamatory.



The word "rat" was removed from the label of the rat poison bottle. Furthermore, references to Shivling, Shri Bhagavad Gita, Upanishad, Atharvaved, Draupadi, Pandav, Krishna, Gopiyan, and Raasleela were removed from an important dialogue.



The film, which was originally set in Ujjain, is now set in a different location. The board also requested that all visuals, verbal references, and other references to people in positions of authority, such as Mahant, be removed.



The makers were asked to provide documentary evidence for the facts and statistics mentioned in the film regarding sexual acts. The film has been altered by 13 minutes by the CBFC. The film is now 2 hours and 36 minutes long.

