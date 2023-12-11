Agastya Nanda accompanies Amitabh Bachchan for his customary Sunday meet with fans

Star in the making? Agastya Nanda, whose debut film The Archies released on December 7 on Netflix, made a surprise appearance alongside his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday at his residence. Big B meets his fans every Sunday outside his residence in Mumbai. Big B's Sunday appearance at the gate of the residence waving and smiling at fans is almost a ritual that the actor hardly misses if he is in Mumbai.



On December 10, the superstar was accompanied by his grandson Agastya who Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's son.



Sharing their pictures on X early on Monday, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 4856 - Sunoo!! (rose emoji)." His tweet referenced the song Sunoh, picturized on Agastya and others in The Archies. Introducing the key characters from Riverdale, Sunoh was the first music video from the Netflix film, which was unveiled in October.

In the pictures he shared, as Amitabh Bachchan waved to fans gathered in huge numbers outside his home, he embraced Agastya who was all smile as he stood next to his grandfather on a pedestal. Another picture, taken from behind, showed excited fans waving to Amitabh and Agastya and clicking their photos.



The grand premiere of The Archies



The Archies marked the acting debut of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film had a special screening in Mumbai a couple of days earlier in Mumbai which was attended by celebrities including the entire Bachchan family.



Amitabh along with actor-wife Jaya Bachchan as well as Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan were seen at the screening. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and many other celebrities too attended the event.