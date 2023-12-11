Agastya Nanda accompanies Amitabh Bachchan for his customary Sunday meet with fans
Story highlights
Star in the making? Agastya Nanda, whose debut film The Archies released on December 7 on Netflix, made a surprise appearance alongside his grandfather Amitabh Bachchan on Sunday at his residence. Big B meets his fans every Sunday outside his residence in Mumbai. Big B's Sunday appearance at the gate of the residence waving and smiling at fans is almost a ritual that the actor hardly misses if he is in Mumbai.

On December 10, the superstar was accompanied by his grandson Agastya who Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's son.
On December 10, the superstar was accompanied by his grandson Agastya who Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's son.
Sharing their pictures on X early on Monday, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "T 4856 - Sunoo!! (rose emoji)." His tweet referenced the song Sunoh, picturized on Agastya and others in The Archies. Introducing the key characters from Riverdale, Sunoh was the first music video from the Netflix film, which was unveiled in October.
T 4856 - Sunoo !!🌹 pic.twitter.com/ySQrMKAPkq— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 10, 2023
In the pictures he shared, as Amitabh Bachchan waved to fans gathered in huge numbers outside his home, he embraced Agastya who was all smile as he stood next to his grandfather on a pedestal. Another picture, taken from behind, showed excited fans waving to Amitabh and Agastya and clicking their photos.
The grand premiere of The Archies
The Archies marked the acting debut of Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor. Helmed by Zoya Akhtar, the film had a special screening in Mumbai a couple of days earlier in Mumbai which was attended by celebrities including the entire Bachchan family.
Amitabh along with actor-wife Jaya Bachchan as well as Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Aaradhya Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan were seen at the screening. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and many other celebrities too attended the event.
About The Archies
The Archies is a teen musical film based on the American comic book series of the same name. It is produced by Tiger Baby Productions and directed by Zoya Akhtar. Agastya Nanda was seen as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, and Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge. The film also features Vedang Raina as Reggie Mantle, Mihir Ahuja as Jughead Jones, Dot as Ethel Muggs and Yuvraj Menda as Dilton Doiley.
In her review, WION's Shomini Sen called the film a 'nostalgic ride' and added, "While the film serves the purpose of being the perfect launch pad for the star kids, it is still one of the dullest Zoya Akhtar films. I have been a fan of the director since her first film Luck By Chance. Akhtar has always managed to create a world that is flawed but endearing. One that stays with you much after the film is over. She is the maker who has made films like Gully Boy, Dil Dhadakne Do, Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara, and the brilliant series Made In Heaven. She has been accused by her critics for making films about the rich with her previous works and The Archies may reiterate that fact. The anglicized world created by Akhtar may not connect with one and all. The characters speak anglicized Hindi and croon English songs in the realm of a Hindi film. At 2 hours 30 minutes, the film is also very long and meanders with the actual plot."