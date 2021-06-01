After Dharma and Red Chillies, has Kartik Aaryan walked out of Aanand L Rai's next?

On Monday several news reports suggested that Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has walked out of Aanand L Rai's film. Aaryan has been in the news lately. He first exited Karan Johar's 'Dostana' and later quit 'Freddie' a film being produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.



On Tuesday, Rai's production banner Colour Yellow Productions cleared the air and stated that they were still in talks with Aaryan over a project and nothing had been finalised.



Various media reports on Monday claimed that the 30-year-old actor had lost Rai's gangster drama film to Ayushmann Khurrana.

Calling the stories "baseless", the production house said they are in talks with both Aaryan and Khurrana for different projects.



"These are baseless rumours. We've met Kartik for a different film and we're still talking. We've taken another film altogether to Ayushmann and this is a complete mix up," spokesperson for Colour Yellow Productions said in a statement.



In May, rumours suggested that Aaryan had been dropped from Dharma Production's 'Dostana 2' due to 'unprofessionalism'.



Later an official statement from the production was issued which did not divulge the reason Aaryan's quitting the film but talked about recasting. "Due to professional circumstances, on which we have decided to maintain a dignified silence - we will be recasting 'Dostana 2', directed by Collin D'Cunha. Please wait for the official announcement soon," the statement from Dharma read.



The film also features Janhvi Kapoor and newcomer Lakshya.



Over the weekend, reports surfaced that Arayan is having creative differences with 'Freddie' director Ajay Bahl and has decided to walk out of the project.



Aaryan, however, has not issued any statement regarding his exit from the big banner projects so far.



He will be next seen in Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka' which will release on Netflix.



He also has Anees Bazmee's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' co-starring Tabu and Kiara Advani. The film's shooting came came to a halt amid the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India. It is unclear when the crew will resume shooting again.

