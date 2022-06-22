Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kriti Sanon to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next?

If multiple news reports are to be believed, Bollywood actors Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to feature together in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next. The actors have never been cast opposite each other untill now. The two did appear together in a song in Karan Johar's 'Kalank' along with witrh Varun Dhawan. Kriti was only part of a special song in the film.



Not much details are known but Bhansali's new film is going to be a romantic drama. The filmmaker's last film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' featuring Alia Bhatt in lead released earlier this year.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' review: Alia Bhatt is a scene-stealer in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's visual drama



Soon after the rumours of both actors working together went out, the actors` fans became excited and flooded social media with the posts regarding the duo's collaboration." Kriti Sanon and Aditya Roy Kapoor are finally starring in a film together?! God heard my prayers" a user tweeted."If the rumours about Aditya Roy Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in Sanjay Leela Bhansali`s next are true I`m actually going to faint," another user wrote.

The official confirmation about the film is awaited.

Meanwhile, Aditya is currently promoting his forthcoming action thriller film `OM: The Battle Within`, which is slated to release on July 1, 2022.



The film also stars Sanjana Sanghi and Jackie Shroff in prominent roles and is the actor`s first-ever `in and as` film.

Kriti, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Bachchhan Paandey' opposite Akshay Kumar and has recently won the 'IIFA Best Actor Award' for her performance in the film 'Mimi'. The actor will be next seen with Tiger Shroff in 'Ganpath - Part 1'.



Bhansali, meanwhile is currently working on his first web series 'Heeramandi' which will stream on Netflix.