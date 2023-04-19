Adipurush to have its world premiere at the Tribeca Festival in New York

Prabhas starrer Adipurush is all set to have its world premiere at Tribeca Festival in New York. The film also stars Kirti Sanon, Sunny Singh and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. The film has been helmed by Om Raut and produced by Bhushan Kumar.



The magnum opus Adipurush is about to release in a few months and audiences are very excited to see the national award-winning director, Om Raut's depiction of the Hindu mythological story Ramayana being adapted for the big screen.



Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the team has now announced that not only the Indian diaspora but the world will witness the grandeur of Indian history and culture. The movie will have its World Premiere in New York on 13th June at the Tribeca Festival, which is taking place from June 7-18th. The movie will release in India and globally on June 16.



The ambitious project was initially scheduled to release in January and then in April but was eventually pushed to June.

Ever since the first teaser of the film dropped on social media in 2022, there has been a certain section on social media that has raised objections over the film, alleging that the film hurts religious sentiments. There have been demands for a ban on the film which was set to release in January 2023.



Most have raised objections to the way Raavan's character looks in the film. Actor Saif Ali Khan is set to play the character in the film who is the main antagonist of the film. "How Ravana has been depicted is absolutely wrong and condemnable. Through the media, we demand an immediate ban on the film," said the head priest of Ram Temple in Ayodhya Satyendra Das to the press at an event in October 2022.