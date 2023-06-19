Adipurush earns over Rs 3 billion in three days of its release despite negative reviews and controversies

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon starrer Adipurush has been witnessing good business at the box office despite negative reviews and multiple controversies. The film has reportedly performed well within three days of its release- both the Hindi as well as the Telugu version and has earned Rs 3 billion (USD 3,66,27,441 approx) in its opening weekend itself within India. Sacnilk reported that Adipurush earned Rs 690 million (USD84,24,313) net in India on Sunday, the third day of its release. The Sunday numbers witnessed 5% growth than Saturday numbers- which pundits feel was a good rise considering the scale of the film and the numerous controversies around it. Reports state that Adipurush’s total domestic net earnings after three days stand at Rs 2 billion (USD 2,73,47,980 approx). The film has crossed the 1 billion mark both in both Hindi and Telugu, with the other versions (Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil) bringing raking it approximately 4 million INR. Overseas too, the film has done well so far, earning around USD 5 million (over Rs 4 million) gross which has totalled the earnings to approximately Rs 3 billion in just the first three days of its release. In fact, Adipurush has surpassed the lifetime earnings of all Indian films released in 2023, except for Pathaan and Ponniyin Selvan 2- which are so far the highest grossers of the year. Controversy around Adipurush Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan as Ram, Sita and Ravan respectively. The film is based on the Hindu epic Ramayan. Ever since the film's first poster had dropped last year, the film has been courting controversies - from its poster to its depiction of Raavan to now post-release of the film, with its controversial dialogues.

The film has also been banned in Nepal - which is considered the birthplace of Sita. This move came after a specific line in Adipurush, where the prominent mythological character Sita referred to as the 'daughter of India', stirred controversy in the region.



Owing to the severe backlash, the makers have now decided to rewrite some of the controversial dialogues in the film.

The film received mostly negative reviews with most calling it a VFX-fest. Shomini Sen of WION wrote, "Since it has so much VFX, I did feel it limited the scope of performance for the actors."



"Experimenting with the characters of Ram and Sita is risky in today's time. After all, they are considered sacred in India and given godly status. And so Raut takes copious amounts of artistic liberty to reinvent the character of Raavan. The result is GOT's Khal Drogo-meets-Bhansali's Khilji-esque Raavan. With the help of CGI, which helps Khan appear double his size, Lankesh sports a grunge look with a spike hairdo and blue eyes," Sen wrote further. Read the full review here

