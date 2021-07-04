Aamir Khan & Kiran Rao's new message post divorce announcement: We are still a family

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao truly made a power couple together, but on July 3 the couple shocked the entire country when they announced their divorce after 15 years of marriage.



A day later, the couple sat down and gave another message to their fans. During a virtual event of their NGO Paani Foundation (which they will run together even after their divorce), Aamir addressed the news with Kiran sitting next to him.

Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce: A look back at their life together



In the video, the former couple was seen happy and holding hands and sharing smiles as they spoke about their changed relationship.



“We know you all must be sad, shocked and unhappy from the news. But we just want to tell you that we are still one family. Our relation may have changed but we will remain together. Paani Foundation is like our child just as Azad.”



Further, Aamir urged everyone to pray for their happiness and ''that is all we wanted to say''.



Watch the video here:

The couple announced their divorce with a joint statement, saying, "In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," the couple announced in an official statement.



"We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about," the statement further read.



Aamir Khan met Kiran Rao on the sets of 'Lagaan' in 2001 when she was one of the assistant directors to Ashutosh Gowariker. The couple got married in 2005 and welcomed their first son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011.