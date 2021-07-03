Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announce divorce after 15 years of marriage

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and his wife Kiran Rao have decided to go their separate ways after 15 years of marriage. On Saturday (July 3, 2021), the couple announced their divorce with a joint statement.



"In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other," the couple announced in an official statement.



"We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, Paani Foundation, and other projects that we feel passionate about," the statement further read.



"A big thank you to our families and friends for their constant support and understanding about this evolution in our relationship, and without whom we would not have been so secure in taking this leap. We request our well wishers for good wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the start of a new journey," the statement signed by both Aamir and Kiran read.

Aamir Khan met Kiran Rao on the sets of 'Lagaan' in 2001 when she was one of the assistant directors to Ashutosh Gowariker. The couple got married in 2005 and welcomed their first son Azad Rao Khan through surrogacy in 2011.

The actor was earlier married to Reena Dutta but got divorced after 16 years of marriage in 2002. Khan has a daughter Ira and son Junaid from his first marriage.