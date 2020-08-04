Akshay Kumar on resuming work: We can no longer live in fear

Akshay Kumar has resumed work as lockdown restrictions ease around the country. The first of the A-listers from Bollywood, Akshay feels it is time that they went back to work as we can’t live in fear.

All set to kick-start shooting of his film, ‘Bell Bottom’ this month in the UK, the actor has even announced another project titled ‘Raksha Bandhan’.

Talking about it, he said that when the pandemic started, very little was known about the virus so there was a lot of fear. However, now with time, we know more and also that it’s possible to beat it if we have a good immune system. Hence, he says that he has decided to get back to work taking all the precautions, not just for himself but for his entire unit.

Talking about his family’s reaction to this move, Akshay said that he is very fortunate that his family has been very supportive. According to him, they understand where he is coming from and that one just can’t stay cooped up at home forever.

Akshay will also be seen in films like ‘Atrangi Re’, Bell Bottom’, ‘Laxmmi Bomb’ and ‘Bachchan Pandey’. Akshay Kumar's 'Laxxmi Bomb' sold to this streaming platform for a whopping amount: Report