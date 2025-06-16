/Kuberaa trailer out! Nagarjuna and Dhanush star in a gripping tale of money, power and betrayal

The much-awaited trailer of Kuberaa is finally out, offering audiences a riveting glimpse into a world where ambition, loyalty, and greed collide. Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Sekhar Kammula, the film stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dhanush, Rashmika Mandanna, and Jim Sarbh in pivotal roles.



In the two-minute thirty-eight-second trailer, viewers are drawn into the intense chase for wealth and power led by Dhanush’s character, whose hunger for success knows no bounds. Standing in sharp contrast is Nagarjuna’s Deva, a man determined to achieve his ambitions without resorting to violence, adding a moral tension to the high-stakes narrative.



Rashmika Mandanna lights up the screen as Dhanush’s love interest, bringing tenderness and emotional depth to the gritty storyline. Meanwhile, Jim Sarbh adds a layer of unpredictability to the already volatile equation.



The trailer teases pulse-pounding action sequences, simmering betrayals, and raw emotions, set against a grounded, realistic backdrop crafted by Niketh Bommireddy’s evocative cinematography. Accompanied by a rousing score from Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), Kuberaa promises to be an immersive cinematic experience.

Sekhar Kammula deftly explores timeless questions about power, greed, and moral compromise, brought to life by powerhouse performances from Nagarjuna and Dhanush. Their on-screen dynamic crackles with tension, making it a treat for fans of intense drama.



The film’s narrative unfolds in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, expanding its canvas to a pan-India audience.



Produced by Suniel Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Cinemas LLP and Amigos Creations Pvt Ltd. It is co-produced by Vipul Agarwal and Manish Vasisth, with Mugafi presenting the film for the North Indian market and leading its distribution across the region.



Kuberaa is set for a worldwide theatrical release on 20th June 2025.