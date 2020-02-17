'Tejas' first look: Kangana Ranaut looks impressive as a fighter pilot 

After playing a wrestler in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's 'Panga', Kangana Ranaut is all set to play a fighter pilot in upcoming film 'Tejas'. The makers unveiled the first look of her character on Twitter on Monday. Dressed in flying gear, Kangana can be seen holding her helmet and sports classic aviator sunglasses with hair tied in a bun. She poses with a fighter jet in the background.



The Indian Air Force was the first of the country`s defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event.

Kangana, in a statement, said she felt honoured to play the character of a fighter pilot. "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. `Tejas` is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instil a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one."



The film will be produced by Ronnie Screwvala under the banner RSVP who last year produced 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. Expressing his excitement for the project Ronnie stated, "We made an army-centric/army-based film with `Uri: The Surgical Strike`. `Tejas` is our dedication to the brave fighter pilots of the Indian Air Force, who always put the country first. We are excited and honoured to share this brave story with viewers and hope it inspires many more women to join the Air Force."



The debutant director and writer of `Tejas`, Sarvesh Mewara said, "When your debut film has Ronnie Screwvala as the producer and Kangana Ranaut as the lead actor, going all out to chase your dreams feels worth it."



`Tejas` is set to go on floors this summer and release will hit the theatres in April 2021.

(With inputs from ANI)