Blackpink's Lisa tops searches on Weibo searches despite 'striptease' controversy
Blackpink's Lisa has become the talk of Weibo after her standout appearance at a state banquet, where all four members of the K-pop group showcased elegance.
Blackpink's Lisa has become the centre of attention on Weibo, China's prominent social media platform, following her appearance at King Charles' state banquet. Despite alleged controversies surrounding the shutdown of her Weibo account, the K-pop star's presence at the event has generated significant buzz.
At the state banquet held on November 21 to welcome the South Korean President and First Lady, all four members of Blackpink showcased their elegance in designer dresses. However, it was Lisa's style that dominated discussions on Weibo. The keyword "Lisa's state banquet style" quickly became the most-read topic in the Entertainment category, amassing 110 million views shortly after its appearance.
Notably, this occurred even as her official Weibo account was reportedly shut down, and posts featuring her were removed by luxury fashion houses.
Rumours circulated that the closure of Lisa's Weibo account was connected to her alleged striptease performance at the Paris-based Crazy Horse cabaret. Chinese law prohibits entertainment industry workers from engaging in or promoting sex-related activities, including stripping as such. Despite these allegations, Lisa's popularity remained resilient, securing her place as the most-discussed figure on Weibo.