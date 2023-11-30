Blackpink's Lisa tops searches on Weibo searches despite 'striptease' controversy

Blackpink's Lisa has become the centre of attention on Weibo, China's prominent social media platform, following her appearance at King Charles' state banquet. Despite alleged controversies surrounding the shutdown of her Weibo account, the K-pop star's presence at the event has generated significant buzz.

At the state banquet held on November 21 to welcome the South Korean President and First Lady, all four members of Blackpink showcased their elegance in designer dresses. However, it was Lisa's style that dominated discussions on Weibo. The keyword "Lisa's state banquet style" quickly became the most-read topic in the Entertainment category, amassing 110 million views shortly after its appearance.

Also Read | King Charles heaps praises on BLACKPINK at Korea-UK state dinner

Notably, this occurred even as her official Weibo account was reportedly shut down, and posts featuring her were removed by luxury fashion houses.