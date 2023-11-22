King Charles heaps praises on BLACKPINK at Korea-UK state dinner

Popular K-pop band BLACKPINK were invited as guests at the recently held South Korea-UK state banquet. Members of the band Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rose not only received a royal welcome but were also praised by King Charles III for 'their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability.' King Charles was the host for the night. The singers oozed elegance as they dressed regally for the ceremony, which was graced by the presence of various British and Korean leaders, including UK’s Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. King Charles and Queen Camilla held an exquisite dinner at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday to mark South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and First Lady Kim Keon Hee's state visit to the United Kingdom. BLACKPINK attended the dinner as a special guests. Amid speculation about their future with talent agency YG Entertainment, the girl band attended the South Korea-UK state banquet as COP26 ambassadors and supporters for the UN's sustainable development goals. A video of members being praised by King Charles has been doing the rounds of the internet. Members were honored at the banquet for their efforts in spreading the message of global environmental sustainability to a large audience.

"It is especially inspiring to see Korea’s younger generation embrace the cause. I applaud Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé, better known collectively as BLACKPINK, for their role in bringing the message of environmental sustainability to a global audience as Ambassadors for the U.K.’s Presidency of COP 26, and later as advocates for the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals.”- King Charles said at the state dinner.

The king also emphasized the growing influence of K-pop among the youth and how they have managed to leave a lasting impression on them. As reported by Sky News, King Charles said “Korea has matched Danny Boyle with Bong Joon-ho, James Bond with Squid Game and the Beatles' Let It Be with BTS’s Dynamite”. He continued, “Our cultures share a remarkable ability to captivate imaginations across the world, transforming a so-called soft power into a shared superpower."