'Black Mirror' new season is reportedly in works at Netflix

Black Mirror is coming back with six seasons.



After a long break of three years, Netflix has finally given a green light to the star-studded dystopian series.



As per the Variety, the reports claim that the production of the new season is underwork and the casting work has started.



The fifth season of the smash hit drama premiered three years ago in June 2019.

Meanwhile, more details about the stories have been kept under wraps



As per the Variety, a source also told that the new season will have more episodes and will be more cinematic in scope, ''with each instalment being treated as an individual film''.



The fifth season had only three episodes and starred, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Topher Grace, and Miley Cyrus among others.

The news of season sixth comes after series producer Charlie Brooker and his partner Annabel Jones left their production house House of Tomorrow in the year 2020 and created their new production banner Broke and Bones, in which the streaming giant invested.



No official announcement has been made by the makers.