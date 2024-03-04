Bhad Bhabie seen arguing with BF minutes before her wild restaurant brawl: Viral

Trouble brewed for Danielle Bregoli, famously known as Bhad Bhabie, as a heated argument with her boyfriend, Le Vaughn, allegedly escalated into chaos at an L.A. restaurant over the weekend. TMZ obtained footage revealing the tense exchange between the couple just moments before a brawl erupted involving the American rapper's entourage.

In the newly surfaced video, Bhad Bhabie can be seen visibly upset, engaged in a heated exchange with Le Vaughn. While the exact cause of their argument remains unclear, Danielle appeared visibly angered by the confrontation.

The argument unfolded shortly before a physical altercation broke out between Bhad Bhabie's friends and another group at the restaurant. Initial reports suggested that Danielle and her companions were provoked by intoxicated women, but the new footage hints at underlying tensions between Danielle and Le Vaughn.

Although Danielle's representatives claimed that she was not directly involved in the violence, eyewitnesses alleged that she and Le Vaughn were also involved in the physical altercation. However, there is no concrete evidence supporting these claims apart from the heated exchange captured on camera.

Danielle and Le Vaughn are all set to welcome a child together. Just recently, the couple appeared to be in high spirits during the baby shower.