Beyonce will not be performing at this year's Grammys, Recording Academy CEO confirms

Beyonce will not be performing at this year Grammy Awards.



The most nominated artist for the 2021 Grammys, Beyonce will not be there to entertain her fans from all over the world. The songstress has been nominated in 9 different categories.



The Recording Academy’s interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. confirmed the news just a day before the musical night, “It’s unfortunate because she’s such a big part of the Recording Academy. We absolutely wish we had her onstage.”

Before this year, Beyoncé has performed several times at past Grammy ceremonies. This year marks the third time in the award history when the most-nominated singer has chosen not to perform on the night, following Kendrick Lamar in 2019 and Beyoncé's husband, rapper Jay-Z, in 2018.



The Recording Academy has been called out for the snubs and surprises in the nomination and also is accused of being bias against women and Black artists. Beyonce hasn't commented on either of them.

This year there will be more than 22 acts, Harry Styles will kick start the event and will be followed by Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Bad Bunny, BTS and more.

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live on CBS and It will live stream in the world on Facebook Live and the official website GRAMMYS.com.