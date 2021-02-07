Ben Stiller to direct adaptation of Rachel Maddow's 'Bag Man' podcast

Actor-director Ben Stiller is all set to helm a big-screen adaptation of Rachel Maddow`s hit podcast `Bag Man.`According to Variety, the film is being developed at Focus Features.



In addition to directing the film, Stiller will also be co-writing the script with Adam Perlman and Mike Yarvitz. He has been credited with producing the podcast, which debuted in the year 2018, and for penning a book on the same with Maddow.



The cast of the adaptation has not been announced yet.`Bag Man` is based on one of the most brazen political bribery scandals in American History.

It revolves around the 1973 political scandal involving Richard Nixon`s vice president Spiro Agnew, who ran a bribery and extortion ring. As per Variety, the improbable story asks: Is it possible for an American Vice President to carry out a criminal enterprise inside the White House and have nobody remember?



The book on the same - `Bag Man: The Wild Crimes, Audacious Cover-up, and Spectacular Downfall of a Brazen Crook in the White House,` was released in December 2020.

Maddow will be executive producing the film with Nicky Weinstock, Michael Price, Erin David, and Andrew Singer. Stiller will also be doubling up as a producer with Lorne Michaels, Yarvitz, and Josh McLaughlin.