Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas spend first Thanksgiving together

Hollywood star Ben Affleck, girlfriend Ana de Armas enjoyed a family-filled Thanksgiving weekend together.



According to the magazine, after being in New Orleans to film reshoots for their upcoming thriller `Dark Water`, the couple returned to Los Angeles together to see Affleck`s kids for Thanksgiving, a source told the outlet.



Affleck, who shares daughters 14-year-old Violet and 11-year-old Seraphina, as well as 8-year-old son Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, hosted the kids at his house for the holiday, the source added."Ben and Ana seem great. Everyone seemed very happy. Ana has been travelling so she had not seen the kids for a while," said the source.

This year marks Affleck and de Armas` first Thanksgiving together as a couple.On Friday, the pair were spotted driving around Los Angeles together on Affleck`s motorcycle. De Armas was seen with her hands around Affleck`s waist as he drove. And earlier this week, on Wednesday, the couple was seen out together in Beverly Hills as they went shopping with a friend.



As reported by People Magazine, last Monday, Affleck and de Armas were back on set together in New Orleans as proved by a sneaky photo on the actress`s Instagram Story. The photo featured de Armas holding onto her beloved pooch while Affleck loomed in the blurry background.

The post came after some PDA-filled photos showed the couple together again after not being seen out and about for several weeks. Affleck and de Armas were spotted hanging out on a balcony in New Orleans, with de Armas sitting on the rail as Affleck stood close to her. The couple was seen kissing several times.De Armas` posts also featured what looked like a large diamond ring on the actor`s left ring finger -- the same one that appeared in the shots from the balcony.



A source previously told People Magazine that the ring was simply a piece of costume jewellery from the movie, in which they play a married couple.



As per by People Magazine, Affleck and de Armas, who met on the set of `Deep Water`, have been romantically linked since early March, when they were seen on a trip to her native Cuba. Then, they headed to Costa Rica for a romantic vacation before returning to Los Angeles.



In late August, the couple was seen moving her things into Affleck`s L.A. residence from her Venice, California, home. "She had a huge grin and seemed very excited about living with Affleck," a source told the outlet at the time.