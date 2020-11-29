Obama & family give 'stamp of approval' to Drake for playing former US President on screen

Rapper Drake now officially has presidential approval on playing Barack Obama in a potential biopic.

During a recent interview, Obama addressed Drake’s interest in him onscreen, “I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he's ready…”



When asked if the Canadian rapper has his “stamp of approval,” Obama, 59, referenced his two daughters, 22-year-old Malia and 19-year-old Sasha.

“Drake has, more importantly I think, my household’s stamp of approval,” said Obama, who recently released his memoir, A Promised Land. “I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it.”



The Grammy winner, who started his career acting in the 2001 teen drama 'Degrassi: The Next Generation' and went on to star in 'Charlie Bartlett', a 2007 comedy-drama, first expressed interest in playing Obama in 2010.



Drake had said he hopes someone makes a movie about Obama's life soon "because I could play him". "I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don't change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflexions of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I'm pretty good at impressions,"



Obama has been immortalised in television and film by Kingsley Ben-Adir on the 2020 miniseries drama 'The Comey Rule', Devon Terrell in 'Barry' and Parker Sawyers in 'Southside With You', both films released in 2016. However, a full biopic of his political career has yet to be made.