BAFTA 2022 pays homage to Lata Mangeshkar in the in memoriam segment

Indian Legendary Singer Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away on February 6, 2022, was featured in the 'In Memoriam' segment of the British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA).



The annual award shows that took place at the Royal Albert Hall, London on March 13, paid a small tribute to the late icon along with other A-listers through a montage.

The starry night was hosted by actress Rebel Wilson.



In their tribute, the British Academy described the late icon as "an Indian playback singer, who recorded an estimated 25,000 songs for more than 1,000 Hindi films over a career spanning 70 years".



Known as ‘the Nightingale of India’ Mangeshkar has made many records in her decade long career and was the first Indian artist ever to perform live at London's iconic Royal Albert Hall.



In the year 1972, the legendary singer chose the Royal Albert Hall for her debut on the international stage. ''This is my first concert outside India. I was quite nervous, but I am grateful for the warm reception'', she said in her brief speech in Hindi.

During her performance, she performed some of her biggest Bollywood hits over the decades, including 'Aaja Re Pardesi' from 'Madhumati', 'Inhin Logon Ne' from 'Pakeezah' and 'Aayega Aanewala' from 'Mahal'.



Mangeshkar, the voice of generations of Indians, died on January 6. She was 92 years old.



Apart from Mangeshkar, actor-filmmaker Sidney Poitier, director Ivan Reitman, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, actors Monica Vitti and Sally Kellerman were also among the stars who were honoured in the 'In Memoriam' segment at the BAFTAs.

