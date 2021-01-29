Ashley Tisdale opens up about the traumatic criticism she recieved after getting a nose job

Ashley Tisdale, the 'High School Musical' star is opening up the traumatic backlash she received years ago after getting a nose job to correct a health issue.



By recalling her 15 years ago accident, when she decided to have a rhinoplasty to correct a deviated septum back in 2007. The star wrote an essay saying how the experience was “very traumatic,” and how it “makes me very emotional to this day.”



“As most of you might know, I had rhinoplasty 15 years ago. At the time, it didn’t feel like THAT big of a deal to me because the decision was based on serious health issues I was having. To be clear, it was not about changing my appearance. After several doctor’s visits about my health issues, they also suggested shaving my ‘bump’ down. I was young and didn’t put much thought into it, so I decided, why not? It wasn’t a big deal to me nor was it like I was dreaming of the day I’d get a nose job. On the other hand, I have ZERO judgment towards anyone who does look forward to that day — your body, your choice.” She wrote.

However, that wasn’t how her surgery was dealt with in the media, which, she wrote, “constantly tried to paint a picture of me as someone who didn’t like their appearance. I loved myself, but I was just a very unaware person at that time (as you all have seen my wardrobe choices LOL!). I was proud of who I was back then, and still proud now.”



By writing further, she wrote how cosmetic surgery “wasn’t culturally accepted then like it is now. When I got it done I was scrutinized, judged, and made to feel ashamed over my decision. I made a decision that was no one’s business (and is STILL no one’s business) and for that decision, I was constantly made to feel bad about it.''

In 2007, during an interview with People, Ashley said she was having difficulty breathing and after consulting a doctor, she discovered her “septum was 80 per cent deviated and that I had two small fractures on my nose.”

Ashley Tisdale is currently expecting her first child with husband Christopher French.