ASAP Rocky released on bail following his arrest on shooting case

A$AP Rocky was all over the headlines as he was detained by the police at the Los Angeles International airport. Now, hours after Rocky has been released from the police custody.



Rocky, 31 was arrested in a connection with a shooting case. As per Tmz, he was released on a $550,000 bail.



The rapper was spotted leaving the police HQ surrounded by the officers before getting in his black colour SUV car.

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was detained at an airport when he was returning from Barbados, where he was vacationing with his girlfriend, Rihanna, who is expecting her first child with the singer.



As per the outlet, police officers and detectives were spotted at the rapper's Los Angeles home, who were leaving the property with the box full of evidence.



The police detained the singer after a man allegedly claimed that he shot him near Vista Del Mar and Selma Avenues last year on November 6. As per the reports, the victim who survived told police that Rocky along with two other men, approached him with a gun and shot him four times and one of the bullets grazed his left hand.

''On November 6, 2021, around 10:15 p.m., an argument between two acquaintances occurred in the area of Selma Avenue and Argyle Avenue, in the Hollywood Area. The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim.'' the statement from Los Angeles Police Department read, via ET Canada.



Meanwhile, the couple took some time off and jetted to the island amid the cheating news.