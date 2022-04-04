Arooj Aftab becomes first Pakistani woman to win Grammy

Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab has bagged her first-ever Grammy on Sunday.



This win must be special for Pakistan as Arooj is the first Pakistani woman to receive the prestigious trophy.

Arooj won the award for her song 'Mohabbat' in the Best Global Performance category."@Arooj_Aftab's 'Mohabbat' wins Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 #GRAMMYs. Aftab is the first Pakistani woman to win a GRAMMY and is also nominated for Best New Artist," a tweet read on the official Twitter account of Grammys.

Aftab moved to the US in 2005 to study music at the Berklee College of Music. She released her first album `Bird Under Water` in 2014.



In fact, her track `Mohabbat` also made its way to former US President Barack Obama`s annual summer playlist.