Armie Hammer leaves Broadway play ‘The Minutes’ amid sexual assault allegations

Following the controversy over alleged chats that have leaked online the blow on Armie Hammer's career continues as the Hollywood actor gets ousted from another project.



Armie is now leaving the Broadway play 'The Minutes', the actor announced in a Friday statement.



Announcing he won't be returning in the play, Armie said in his statement, “I have loved every single second of working on The Minutes with the family I made from Steppenwolf. But right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family. Consequently, I will not be returning to Broadway with the production.”

Responding to the leaving news, the production team of The Minutes said, “Armie remains a valued colleague to all of us who have worked with him onstage and offstage on The Minutes. We wish only the best for him and respect his decision.”



The political comedy directed by Anna D. Shapiro was originally planned to debut in March 2020, just before the covid lockdown which shuttered the entire world. Now the play is expected to debut in March 2022.

Since the scandal which broke in January, the actor has been dropped out of many projects including Cold War thriller 'Billion Dollar Spy', 'Gaslit' and 'Shotgun Wedding'. Although, The 'Call Me by Your Name' actor is still set to star in two films that he already finished filming: 'Death on the Nile' and 'Next Goal Wins'.