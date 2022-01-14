Are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas planning to have children soon? Actress responds

One of the most celebrated couples in showbiz, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas has been setting couple goals ever since they started dating and married in 2018. Both stars in their own rights and with very demanding careers, the couple spend a lot of time apart from each other. Yet, they manage to take time out and spend important days with each other.



Priyanka recently opened up about her marriage to Nick and how they would want to have children soon.



While speaking to Vanity Fair recently, Priyanka said, "They’re a big part of our desire for the future. By God’s grace, when it happens, it happens."



The actress also reacted to divorce rumours which sparked in 2021 when Priyanka decided to drop the 'Jonas' surname from her Instagram handle. Priyanka Chopra drops Jonas from her name on social media, fans speculate trouble in marriage



Without directly addressing the incident, Priyanka said, "It’s just a professional hazard. Because of the noise of social media, because of the prevalence that it has in our lives, I think it seems a lot larger than it is. I think that we give it a lot more credence in real life, and I don’t think it needs that."

