AP Dhillon mourns Siddhu Moose Wala's death, says Punjabi artists deal with constant threats

Punjabi-Canadian rapper AP Dhillon took to Instagram on Monday to mourn the tragic death of singer-rapper turned politician Sidhu Moose Wala.



Sidhu was gunned down by unidentified people on Sunday in Mansa district of Punjab, days after his security cover was withdrawn.



Dhillon, who is best known for his famous songs such as Majhail and Brown Munde, took his Instagram story and shared a picture of Sidhu with two heartbreaking emojis.



He posted another story in which he wrote about the Punjabi artist`s struggles to deal with on a day-to-day basis. He also talked about how difficult it was to be a "Punjabi artiste behind the scenes" in the face of "constant judgments, hate-filled comments, threats, and negative energy."



Sidhu Moose Wala was rushed to the hospital soon after the incident and declared dead.



The shocking incident happened after the Punjab government had withdrawn the security for him and more than 420 other people.



Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar reportedly claimed responsibility for the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala in a Facebook post. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.