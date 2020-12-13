Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli bag spot in top 25 global Instagram influencers list

The power couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are now among the top Instagram influencer in the world.



As per the global data collection and analysis platform, Hype Auditor, Anushka and Virat are the only Indian couple who have made it to the top 25. Anushka who stands at 25th position, while her husband and Indian cricketer are at 11th position just after Beyonce. Timeline of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's romance



Although Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also one of three Indians to feature in the top 25 and has taken the 19th spot.



The couple who recently celebrated their 3rd anniversary have a huge social media following and have around 240 million followers across social media platforms.



Apart from them, Katrina and Deepika were the only other Indian celebs who have made it to the top 50 and were ranked 43rd and 49th, respectively. The football star Cristiano Ronaldo has topped the list.