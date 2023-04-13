Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy starring Sunny Leone, Rahul Bhatt to be screened at Cannes 2023

Indian filmmaker Anurag Kashyap's passion project Kennedy is headed to the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2023. Kashyap is a veteran at Cannes film festival and has had several of his films screened at the French Riviera from time to time. The official selection of the 2023 Cannes Film Festival was announced on Thursday morning. Films by Wes Anderson, Hirokazu Kore-eda, Wim Wenders, Ken Loach, Todd Haynes and Steve McQueen will be screened at the film festival which begins on May 16. Maiwenn’s Jeanne du Barry, starring the director opposite Johnny Depp, will open the festival on May 16. The festival’s longtime director Thierry Frémaux revealed the official selection at a press conference at the UGC Normandie Theatre in Paris today alongside incoming festival president Iris Knobloch.

Kashyap's film Kennedy will be part of the Midnight screening section. Not much is known about the film except that it stars Rahul Bhatt and Sunny Leone in the lead. Bhatt and Kashyap have previously collaborated in Ugly which was also screened at Cannes in 2013. The actor and director duo have also worked together in the 2022 film Dobaara. This is the first time that Kashyap will work with Sunny Leone. The film will not be competing but has been selected to screen in the special screenings category. Kennedy is the only Indian film to be screened in this category at this year's Cannes.



Two-time Palme d’Or-winning Swedish filmmaker Ruben Östlund will preside over the jury that will vote on the festival’s top prizes in the international competition.