/Fire breaks out on the sets of TV show Anupamaa, AICWA calls for FIR against the production house

A massive fire broke out on the set of the popular TV show Anupama on Monday in the early hours of the morning. The show, which features actress Rupali Ganguly in the lead, is one of the most popular Indian TV shows and airs on Star Plus. Visuals of the fire on the set were shared by the news agency PTI on their X account. The fire broke out before the shoot was scheduled to begin at around 7 AM.

Fire destroys Anupama set

The massive fire engulfed the entire Anupama set and destroyed it completely. It was doused only after a few hours. Civic officials have reported that no one was injured as it happened around 5 am in the morning.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's fire brigade was informed about the fire at around 6 AM. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.



Following the incident, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) released a statement condemning the ‘ongoing negligence’ and stated that ‘this issue will not be buried or ignored any longer.’ AICWA demanded the immediate suspension of the Managing Director of Film City, Mumbai, where the set was located. Most of the TV shows have their sets in the same area.

AICWA demands strict action

On X, the AICWA posted, “Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President of the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), has issued a strong statement calling upon the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, to order a high-level judicial inquiry into this fire incident. Mr. Gupta has further demanded the immediate suspension of the Managing Director of Film City and the Labour Commissioner of Mumbai, holding them accountable for their failure to enforce safety regulations. AICWA alleges that due to their collusion and willful negligence, producers are not compelled to adhere to mandatory fire safety protocols, putting thousands of workers’ lives in grave danger.”



The Cine Workers Association also demanded an FIR to be filed against the makers of the show for ignoring safety regulations.

The post further read, “AICWA has also called for a criminal FIR to be filed against the producers, the production house, the television channel, as well as the Film City Managing Director and Labour Commissioner. Furthermore, AICWA demands that the investigation must also explore whether the fire was deliberately set by the producers or the channel to illegitimately claim insurance — a horrifying possibility that would mean risking lives for financial gain.”



The AICWE demanded that any production house or channel who were found to be violating fire safety norms should be blacklisted with immediate effect.



So far, Rupali Ganguly or the producers of the show, Directors Kut Production,s have not issued any statement over the incident.