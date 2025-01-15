TV actress Rupali Ganguly enjoys massive popularity as a prominent face of hit shows. From Sarabhai vs Sarabhai to Anupamaa, Rupali has juggled between many projects to finally find her footing. Like any other actor, Rupali aalso tried her hands at films and thought of venturing beyond the world of television but that wasn’t pleasant for her at all.

Advertisment

Rupali recently revealed that she faced casting couch when trying for films and this was the major reason why she didn’t try too hard to make it in films.

Casting couch in films

She said, “I didn’t do well in films, and that was a choice I made because predominantly casting couch existed in the industry at that point of time. Maybe some people didn’t come across it, but people like me did, and I decided not to make that choice. So, you are considered a failure because you come from a film family.”

Advertisment

She added, “I did feel small back then, but thanks to Anupamaa, I feel very proud. The show gave me the stature that I always dreamt of. It has been a life-changing experience. My husband and I both believe that whatever Rajan Ji has given me—the recognition, the platform, the position — I will never be able to repay it in this lifetime. And Anupamaa is not just a show for me; it’s an emotion, it’s my home, my second home, all my fur babies are here, and the unit has become like a family.”

However, her show has been mired with controversies. From actors quitting to allegations of toxic work environment and her recent legal squabble with stepdaughter, Rupali has seen a lot.

Rupali Ganguly sues stepdaughter Esha for calling her 'abusive', 'homebreaker'

Advertisment

Prior to Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly has featured in popular shows like Sarabhai V/S Sarabhai, and Sanjeevani.