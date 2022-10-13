Angelina Jolie's 2021 email to Brad Pitt over French winery goes viral: 'I believe we need to move forward...'

We have only seen the rough side of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's legal fight. But, there is a soft and emotional side too. Angelina and Brad have been embroiled in multiple legal cases for over seven years now—first their divorce, then their custody battle, and the most recent was their fight over a France winery, which they jointly owned.



However, amid all this, an emotional email written by Jolie to Brad has resurfaced online. In the letter, which was written in January 2021, The 'Eternals' actress wrote all the memories the couple had with the winery before explaining her decision of selling her stakes in the winery they once co-owned. ET has found the viral letter in a court document.



Jolie begins the letter by writing that she's "putting this in writing so not to get emotional,"



"It is the place we brought the twins (Knox and Vivienne) home to, and where we were married over a plaque in my mother’s memory," Jolie said. ''A place that held the promise of what could be and where I thought I would grow old. Even now, it's impossible to write this without crying. I will treasure my memories of what it was like a decade ago.''



Further referring to Brad's addiction to alcohol, she wrote, "But it is also the place that marks the beginning of the end of our family-and a business that is centred around alcohol.''

"I had hoped somehow it could become something that held us together and we would find light and peace. I see now how you really wanted me out and will most likely be pleased to receive this email," she added.



In the email, Jolie wrote that she has seen "lots of inconsiderate behaviour'' in the past four years, and money was spent in ways that she would not have approved, and decisions were made that she was not consulted on.



Further, the mother of six added that ''she has been hurt by decisions that have been made that show no interest in sharing the business or changing it fundamentally into something that would be healthier for our children."

In the email, Jolie also mentioned that ''she could no longer be involved, publicly or privately, in a business based on alcohol when alcoholic behaviour harmed our family so deeply. ''



Before adding that ''business is therefore past the point of anything that [she] could be part of, morally and for the good of our family.''



Furthermore, she also explained two ways forward that the couple could opt for so that they could ''move away from this hard and painful chapter in our lives."



"The alternative is a complete buyout of my share in the property and business by you, the Perrin family or your associates," she wrote. "Either way, I believe we need to move forward in order to heal and focus on where our family comes together and where we have positive associations. And to do so quickly. "



The former couple, Brad and Angelina, purchased the Chateau Miraval winery in 2008. At the time of purchase, the property was estimated to be worth $28.3 million.



Earlier this year, Pitt sued his ex-wife for selling her interest in a winery they jointly owned. However, after months of trial, Angelina Jolie won the legal battle in July.

Brad and Angelina got married in 2014 after dating for 9 years and share six children together.