'And Just Like That' trailer: Carrie is not a columnist any more

It's finally here! The reboot of 'Sex and The City' titled 'And Just Like That' is finally coming to OTT. The trailer of the show was released this week and gives a glimpse of Carrie and her three friends ageing and still living it up in Manhattan.



The trailer mostly focuses on Carrie's journey with her friends Miranda and Charlotte. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Big as well as Miranda and Charlotte's better halves.



Carrie is now a podcast/radio host and still talking about relationships while keeping the spark alive with Big. Charlotte's daughters Lilly and Rose are now grown up. And while the three women are shown to have aged, their bonding remains the same and so does Carrie's love for dresses and shoes.





The trailer though misses OG Samantha played by Kim Catrall who after a very public feud with Sarah Jessica Parker decided to opt-out of the show. The show reportedly will talk of Samantha and Carrie's relationship in detail. The trailer instead introduces new cast members like Sarita Choudhury and Sara Ramirez.

In pics: Sarah Jessica Parker stuns in Falguni and Shane Peacock lehenga on 'And Just Like That' sets

The reboot of 'Sex and The City' comes after the original show ended in 2004 after six successful seasons. 'And Just Like That' will take the story forward with the three main characters of the show and talk of their adventures and challenges as they take it head-on together.

Sarah Jessica Parker slams 'misogynist' ageist comments on 'Sex and the City' cast



'And Just Like That' will stream on HBO MAX from December 9, 2021.