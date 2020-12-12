Ana de Armas to star in Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans starrer 'The Gray Man'

Ana de Armas is the latest one to join the cast of in Russo Brothers’ spy thriller 'The Gray Man'. The movie also stars Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans in the lead role.



Netflix movie is based on Mark Greaney’s 2009 novel of the same name and revolves around freelance assassin and former CIA operative Court Gentry. The film will be the biggest-budget film in Netflix’s history on the feature side. As per the reports, the details of Armas’ character have been kept under wraps.

Meanwhile, the Russo Brothers confirmed that the movie will launch a franchise. "What we're doing on 'Gray Man' that's different [is] … we're not gonna answer every question in the first movie. This is being conceived as a series of films, and again, potentially branching out, we could follow other characters, but we're not gonna answer every question in the movie'' Joe said.



"So you're gonna finish the movie, [and] have a complete story, but you're still gonna have questions about the wider universe. And I think that's one way to break the model a little bit, is to not give the audience everything in one film. Don't have a close-ended narrative. Have an open-ended narrative that's [like] a chapter in a book.”

The Russo brothers will produce the project on behalf of their AGBO banner. Joe Russo has penned the movie which was polished by screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The makers are planning to start the filming in January in Los Angeles



Meanwhile, Ana is currently awaiting the release of the James Bond movie 'No Time to Die'.