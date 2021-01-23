Ana de Armas is back on social media post split with Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have parted ways and after a week-long silence, Ana is back on social media.



On Thursday, Armas finally shared a picture on her Instagram stories, the monochrome picture features two of her dogs Elvis and Salsa, peeping out of her car.



Earlier this week, a source revealed that the couple is no longer together, "Ben is no longer dating Ana, she broke it off. Their relationship was complicated. Ana doesn't want to be Los Angeles based and Ben obviously has to since his kids live in Los Angeles."





"This is something that was mutual and something that is completely amicable," another source added. "They are in different points in their lives; there are deep love and respect there. Ben continues to want to work on himself. He has three jobs lined up and he's a solid father at home. They are both happy with where they are in their lives."

Affleck and de Armas had been romantically linked since early March 2020 and had started dating while filming the upcoming thriller 'Deep Water' in New Orleans.