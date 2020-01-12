Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to host Golden Globes 2021, replacing Ricky Gervais

A week after comedian Ricky Gervais revealed during the 77th Golden Globe Awards that he will not be hosting the prestigious event from next year, NBC Entertainment announced that actors Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will host the ceremony in 2021.



The announcement came through the Chairman of NBC Entertainment, Paul Telegdy at the Television Critics Association Tour in Pasadena, Calif, reported a news agency





"NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet - Tina Fey and Amy Poehler - and we didn't want to wait any longer to share the great news that they'll be hosting the Globes once again," the news agency quoted Paul Telegdy as saying.



"There's no denying that Tina and Amy's comedic chemistry is infectious. We can't wait to see the dynamic duo return to the Golden Globes stage," news agency quoted Lorenzo Soria, President of Hollywood Foreign Press Association as saying.



Poehler and Fey had earlier hosted the Globes award for two years from 2013 to 2015 for which they were highly appreciated by actors and critics. This year's award ceremony was hosted by Ricky Gervais who received wide appreciation for his fiery opening monologue during the ceremony.