American singer Kehlani sued for allegedly wrecking luxury rental car: Report

A luxury car rental company has sued American singer-songwriter Kehlani for allegedly ruining one of their vehicles and returning it without paying for the damages.



According to a lawsuit obtained by The Blast, the 25-year-old singer rented a Ferrari on April 19 through a third party company. The Florida-based rental service claimed she requested the car for personal use, but instead featured it in one of her music videos, reported a news agency

A 2017 Ferrari is featured in Kehlani's 'Open (Passionate)' music video, with the company alleging that the vehicle was damaged during the shoot. They went on to claim the 'Gangsta' singer 'negligently, recklessly, carelessly operated the Ferrari as to collide with an animal and/or unknown object and thereby causing significant material damage.'

They claim to have lost around $ 35,000 in rental fees for the time they were unable to rent the car to other clients. They also claim the car's value was reduced by $ 88,573.A representative for Kehlani did not immediately return for the outlet`s request for comment. The 'Toxic' songstress has not commented on the reported lawsuit on social media.