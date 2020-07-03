'You' star Penn Badgley admits he did a lot of drugs in his early 20s

'You' star Penn Badgley in a conversation with his former 'Gossip Girl' co-star Chace Crawford admitted that he was quite wild in his 20's.



In their conversation for a magazine show, both the actor talked about what made them popular. Crawford who played Nate Archibald in the famous teen drama asked Penn while discussing the LSD trip portrayed by Badgley in the second season of 'You', Crawford asked if he had done any research to which Penn admitted that 'in my early 20s, I did plenty of research.'



''I remember even then, it has nothing to do with the show, but it was very hard to watch,' the actor said. 'These snapshots of yourself when you're 20, 21, 22 years old. Who can enjoy that? Sometimes it’s just uncomfortable.''



Penn also stated in the same chat that he hasn't watched the drama, the hit show is based on the novel series of the same name written by Cecily von Ziegesar and follows the lives of privileged teenagers on the upper east side.