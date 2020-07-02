Jay-Z's 'Made in America' festival cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic

Jay-Z annual festive 'Made in America', cancelled due to novel coronavirus pandemic. The event was earlier scheduled to take in Labor day weekend.

The rap mogul’s Roc Nation company put out a statement on its Twitter handle, "2020 is a year like no other. We are in a pivotal time in this nation’s history. Collectively, we are fighting parallel pandemics, COVID-19, systematic racism and police brutality. Now is the time to protect the health of our artists, fans, partners and community as well as focus on our support for organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country. Therefore, the Made In America festival will be rescheduled for Labor Day Weekend 2021," the post reads.

An update on the 2020 Made In America festival.

Let's focus our support on organizations and individuals fighting for social justice and equality in our country.

As the tickets that have been soled for the festival are valid for next year. However, ticketholders seeking refunds will receive a mail explaining the further procedures, "If anyone would prefer a refund, an email will be sent to request one. For any further ticket inquiries, please reach out to the point of purchase," the statement read. This year festival was set to take place from 5-6 September at the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Meanwhile, Jay-Z is teamed up with wife Beyonce to co-write her new single, 'Black Parade'