Amber Heard says she still loves Johnny Depp: Have no bad feelings towards him at all

Amber Heard has said she still loves her ex-husband, actor Johnny Depp. In her first interview since the jury in a Virginia court gave its verdict in favour of Depp, Heard has stated that she has no hard feelings for her ex-husband who slapped a multi-million dollar defamation case against her after she wrote an op-ed stating she had been a victim of domestic abuse. Depp was not named in the article.



Speaking with NBC News, Heard revealed that she is afraid of potentially being sued again by Depp. When host Savannah Guthrie asked her if she “still has love” for the actor, Heard responded, “Yes absolutely. I love him (Johnny Depp). I loved him with all my heart. And I tried the best I could to make a deeply broken relationship work and I couldn't."



“I have no bad feelings or ill will towards him at all. I know that might be hard to understand or it might be really easy to understand if you've just ever loved anyone… It should be easy," Heard said.



Heard also admitted that she did not make for a 'good victim'.Earlier, Depp in a message to a friend had promised to give "total global humiliation" to Heard. When she was asked to respond to the message that was played in court, Heard said, "I know he promised it. I'm not a good victim, I get it. I'm not a likeable victim, I'm not a perfect victim. But when I testified I asked the jury to see me and hear his own words which is a promise to do this, it seems as though he has."



Heard admitted she was nervous about speaking her mind post the verdict. "I took for granted what I assumed was my right to speak."



Heard also stated that she was scared of being sued by Depp in near future. "I am scared that no matter what I do, no matter what I say or how I say it, every step that I take will present another opportunity for silencing, which I guess is what a defamation lawsuit is meant to do - to take your voice."



The actress who would be next seen in 'Aquaman 2' in 2023 said she was not committed to being a full-time mother to her one-year-old daughter.



Heard's comments were aired in the second part of the two-part interview on NBC.