Amazon unveils the synopsis of the 'Lord of the Rings' prequel

Amazon Studios has finally unveiled the official synopsis of its highly-anticipated 'Lord of the Rings' prequel.



After three years of acquiring the rights of the series, the streaming giant finally has taken steps towards formalising it. The new series will be set thousands of years before the events of JRR Tolkien’s 'The Hobbit' and 'The Lord of the Rings'.



''Amazon Studios' forthcoming series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history,'' TheOneRing.net reported.

''This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of JRR. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."



The series is likely to be the most expensive one top be ever made. Amazon is expected to pay more than $1 billion for the entire series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The Spanish filmmaker JA Bayona was hired to direct the multiple episodes. The filming of the series begins this month in New Zealand. The series is expected to debut either late this year or sometime in 2022.