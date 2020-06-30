Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi', Ranveer Singh's '83' will release in theatres first

While most filmmakers in Bollywood are seeking the digital route amid pandemic, makers of 'Sooryavanshi' and '83' have decided to not opt for the direct digital release. Instead, they will wait for the situation to get better and release the films in theatres first.



The films` release was on an indefinite halt for nearly three months as the theatres were shut, owing to the ongoing coronavirus crisis.



On Tuesday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh confirmed that Rohit Shetty's 'Sooryavanshi' will release in Diwali while Kabir Khan's sports drama '83' will get a Christmas release.



"BIGGG DEVELOPMENT... #Sooryavanshi and #83TheFilm to release in *theatres* first... Plans to release #Sooryavanshi in #Diwali and #83TheFilm in #Christmas *IN CINEMAS*," read his post.

The exact release dates of both the films are known yet.



'Sooryavanshi' is the fourth film in Shetty's 'Cop Universe' and features Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh have extended cameos in the film.



Ranveer Singh plays Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83' which also co-stars Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin and Saqib Saleem among others. The film tells the Indian cricket team's world cup journey in 1983.



'Sooryavanshi' was earlier set to release in March 2019 while '83' had an April release date.

Mahesh Bhatt's film 'Sadak 2' to premiere directly on OTT platform

On Monday, Disney + Hotstar announced that it had bagged the priemiere rights of 7 major Bollywood films including 'Sadak 2', 'Laxxmi Bomb' and 'Bhuj'.



Shoojit Sircar's 'Gulabo Sitabo' was the first Bollywood film to opt for a direct digital release as cinema halls across the country shut down owing to the pandemic.