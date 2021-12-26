After Suga, BTS members RM, Jin tests covid-19 positive

K-pop group BTS members Rapper RM and vocalist Jin have tested positive for covid-19. Their diagnosis comes a day after Suga, a songwriter and rapper for the group, tested positive.



RM and Jin have recently returned to South Korea from the United States, their management company Big Hit Music has shared the news.



Both of them are fully vaccinated and got their second dose in August, the company said. RM, whose real name is Kim Nam-Joon, and Jin, whose real name is Kim Seok-jin, were tested negative on returning to South Korea earlier this month but were later tested positive during their quarantine period.

In the lengthy statement, the management company revealed that ''BTS members RM and Jin were diagnosed with COVID-19 on the evening of Saturday, December 25.''



The statement further reads, '''After returning on Friday the 17th from the United States following his personal schedule as part of his official vacation period, RM immediately underwent PCR testing, was found negative and entered into self-quarantine in his home as mandated by COVID-19 control procedures.''



The message reads, ''However, he underwent PCR testing today before his scheduled release from quarantine and was found to be positive for COVID-19; he is currently exhibiting no particular symptoms. Jin returned to Korea on Monday, December 6 and underwent PCR testing immediately after his return and again before his release from self-quarantine, and was found negative on both occasions. However, feeling flu-like symptoms this afternoon he underwent PCR testing and was found positive for COVID-19 late this evening. He is exhibiting mild symptoms including light fever, and is undergoing self-treatment at home.''

Meanwhile, the South Korean superstar pop band is on an "extended period of rest" following their US appearances and will return to the stage in Seoul in March, the group`s management company said earlier.



Bright Music, the group's management company, said in a statement earlier, that the musicians would take a break over the holidays and prepare for a concert and new album that will start a "new chapter."



"They are preparing for a concert this coming March to connect and communicate with fans in-person in Seoul," the statement said.